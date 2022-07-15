Students from 11 secondary academies, including Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen, competed together last week in Grantham as part of the David Ross Education Trust’s (DRET) ninth annual Summer Cup.

Students were joined by top athletes including the host of the Summer Cup, Kelly Sotherton MBE, and Margaret Adeoye, Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, Ellie Robinson MBE and Joe Roebuck for a range of events at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre and South Kesteven Sports stadium.

Around 1,100 secondary school students competed in athletics, tennis, table tennis, swimming and boccia, with the athletes supporting the students throughout the day. Kelly Sotherton also interviewed students as part of a livestream for the event.

Bobby Moore Academy was crowned the overall winner of the Summer Cup for the first time, with Malcolm Arnold Academy in second place and Humberston Academy in third.

Shane Ward, director of sports enrichment, said: “This is the ninth annual DRET Summer Cup, and for the first time ever it was split into both a primary and secondary event, meaning over 2,000 pupils took part.

“The Summer Cup isn’t just about winning, seeing the teamwork, camaraderie, resilience and determination from all the pupils throughout the day is what makes the event so impactful and important for the development of our pupils within the Trust."

Stuart Burns, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Congratulations to Bobby Moore Academy and to all those involved in the day.

“At DRET, we know that sport doesn’t just bring physical benefits. Sports and games encourage teamwork and improve self-esteem and motivation.

“Sport will always be an essential part of life at our academies.”