Grantham Summer Funfair returns to Wyndham Park

By Katie Green
Published: 11:00, 06 July 2023

The funfair has come to town!

The Grantham Summer Funfair arrived in Wyndham Park yesterday (Wednesday) and is on until Sunday, July 9.

There is plenty of fun on offer for families, with many rides to explore and enjoy.

The Grantham Funfair has returned to Wyndham Park.
During the weekdays, the fair runs from 5pm until 9pm. On Saturday it runs from 1pm until 9pm and on Sunday it runs from 1pm until 7pm.

Entry is free and there is also free parking.

The funfair is organised by the Showmen’s Guild.

