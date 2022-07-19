A summer market drew in around 2,000 visitors in glorious sunshine.

The Wyndham Park Summer Market in Grantham took place on Sunday, and was enjoyed by many.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: The Summer Market offered a variety of attractions for a great family day out and an estimated 2,000 people visited throughout the day.