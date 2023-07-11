This summer, children are being encouraged to keep their brains active with a new reading challenge.

Themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activities, the free challenge will be open to children aged between four and 11 years old.

Children will help a team of characters, brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer, navigate a fictional obstacle course and track their reading as they go.

Grantham Library.

Materials for the challenge will be available from Grantham Library and via the challenge website at https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/.

Paul Mason, Grantham Library manager, said: “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year and can’t wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays.

“This year’s sporty theme has given us lots of scope for fun activities combining sport and reading and we can’t wait to get ‘Ready, Set, Read’!”

A number of events will also take place at Grantham Library for the challenge. These include:

Thursday, July 27, 2pm to 3pm – Design your own mascot and help create a Grantham Library flag.

Wednesday, August 2, 2pm to 3pm – Make mini table football and design your own football kit.

Thursday 10 August, 2pm to 3.30pm – LEGO-themed games and crafts.

Thursday 17 August, 2pm to 3.30pm – Make your own tabletop maze and complete our mini obstacle course.

Tuesday 22 August, 2pm to 3.30pm – Make and decorate trophies and medals.

Wednesday 30 August, 2pm to 3.30pm – Get creative and competitive with playdough and board games.

Saturday 16 September, 2pm to 3.30pm – Time to collect certificates for completing the challenge.

Booking is essential for all of these events.

For more information, contact Grantham Library by email at grantham.library@lincolnshire.gov.uk.