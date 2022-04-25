A full list of live events set to be held this summer across the district has been released.

Summer 2022 promises another fantastic season of live events, including music, drama, workshops and more at South Kesteven District Council’s thriving arts centres.

The new season is packed with musical highlights including The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers, folk favourites Dervish, and transatlantic banjo music from Damien O Kane and Ron Block at Grantham Guildhall.

Irish folk greats Dervish will be in Grantham on May 27. Photo © Colin Gillen (56263433)

Stamford Arts Centre will be serving up folk from young superstar Katherine Priddy, classical treats from the Stamford International Music Festival, jazz classics from Claire Martin and folk from Quebec with the formidable Le Vent Du Nord.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, both venues are scheduling a selection of treats including the popular Neil Sands show Happy and Glorious (Grantham Guildhall) and a family jubilee crafts workshop with Art Pop Up and a Platinum Proms concert with Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, Mezzo-Soprano in Stamford.

Drama and theatre includes The People's Theatre Company family show, I Spy With My Little Eye, and the Golden Toad Theatre Company’s Errol’s Garden. Theatre Fideri Fidera returns with their latest family show, Ugg n Ogg, this May.

Damien O’Kane and Ron Block will be in Grantham on June 30. (56263424)

And the family fun doesn’t end there – with the summer school holidays hosting a range of family workshops: keep an eye out on social media for full details.

Other special events in Stamford include Stamford Shoestring Theatre’s hard-hitting play, Blackbird, a double bill of dance from SMACK and Spektakel, Shakespeare’s Fool from Tortive Theatre, S.O.E (Special Operations Executive) by Clair Obscur and a performance of Jane Austen at Home.

Also in Stamford, a recording of Gardeners’ Question Time is already proving popular with tickets selling fast.

Cabinet Member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We are pleased and proud to be able to bring you a full season of entertainment after events being so curtailed during the past couple of years.

A recording of Gardeners’ Question Time in Stamford on June 15 is already proving popular. (56263427)

“A look through the new brochures will confirm there’s something for everyone during the next few months and we look forward to seeing everyone at our venues to enjoy a little relaxation and escapism.”

Regular dance and social events include the return of the Disco for Grown Ups (Stamford Ballroom) and The Groove disco for adults with additional needs.

May sees the return of the ever-popular Disco Toddlers in Grantham - a fortnightly disco for pre-schoolers and their families.

2022 also sees the return of Music in Quiet places with concerts in Bourne, West Deepings and Westborough.