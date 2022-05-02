A night of musical nostalgia will take place later this year to raise money for the Air Ambulance and other local charities.

Summertime Special will take place at Grantham College refectory on Saturday, June 25.

It will feature Motown Motion, bringing the best of Motown, Soul and disco. There will also be appearances by local singers Paula B and Terry Carey.

There will be food available and a licensed bar. Doors open from 7pm until midnight with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Paul Turner on 01476 404596, Michael Davies printing on 01476 590462 or Zenda Dempster on 01476 402959.