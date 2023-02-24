A charity music event is coming to town this summer.

The Summertime Special will be held at Grantham College Refectory in Stonebridge Road on Saturday June 24.

Billed as a "super night of nostalgia", the event will feature three music acts.

The poster for the Summertime Special in June. (62634653)

Vikki Rosina, Soul and Motown and Terry Carey will all perform at the event, which will support Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and other local charities.

Food and a bar will be available. Doors open from 7pm until midnight, with the show starting at 8pm.

Compere for the night will be Brian 'The Jackets' Duller. Tickets are £10.

Tickets can be purchased from Paul 'Podge' Turner on 01476 404596, Michael Davies Printing on 01476 590462, or Zenda Dempster on 01476 400148