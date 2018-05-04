Sun to shine on May Day Denton Market

The sun looks set to shine on Denton’s popular Bank Holiday Market, which has an extra attraction this year- a family dog show.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the scenic village for its 30th market on Monday May 7, which typically features more than 100 stalls in the conservation village delivering something for everyone.

The weather is also expected to be glorious sunshine, with temperatures in the low 20s celsius, or around 70 degrees fahrenheit.

Ruff Diamonds dog training specialists are working with organisers on something new for the many dog owners who bring their pets to the market, with categories such as ‘best rescue’ in an array of classes leading up to ‘best in show’.

Organisers also promise the usual entertaining blend of village and charity stalls, children’s entertainment, bric-a-brac, street traders of every description and colourful ranks of plants.

Food is always a special market feature with teas in the village hall, hot bacon and sausages available and a marquee selling fresh rolls and drinks in the school yard.

St Andrews Church will be open with displays, craft stalls and organ music and Guide Dogs for the Blind fundraisers and their dogs will again be exhibiting in the churchyard.

Road closures swing into operation at 5am, affecting Denton’s Church Street and Park Lane with the area around St Andrews Church, school and a picturesque parkland paddock all hosting stalls and entertainment.

Visitors are asked to park in the signed car park whenever possible, with a large field made available by the Denton Farming Company. A licensed bar will operate thanks to Oldershaws Brewery.

Proceeds are divided between the village hall, the school fund, the church and other village causes, which in recent years has seen donations to GOLAG, the community group fighting a nearby quarry threat on Gorse Lane.

More than £10,000 is usually raised for such good causes.