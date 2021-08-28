A SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park next month will support The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

The free day of fun and excitement will be held on September 12 between 10am and 4pm, and is open to any child up to the age of 14 with a disability or life-threatening illness, together with their parents/carers and siblings.

Entertainment at the event will include train rides, farm animals courtesy of White Post Farm near Newark, exotic pets, Punch and Judy, a funfair, balloon modelling, disco, performances by Beth Cresswell School of Dancing, plus much more.

There will be food, ice cream and drinks, all free to eligible families.

To register for this event, you can request a booking form by emailing gjchildrensfund@gmail.com

Chairman of the Children's Fund Roy Wright said: “The SUN-day FUN-day is our way of giving the parents, carers and siblings a day of fun and pleasure with their children.”

The event is supported by Grantham Disabled Childrens Society, South Kesteven District Council and Wyndham Park volunteers.