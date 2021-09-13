Organisers were delighted with a family fun day laid on by the Grantham Journal’s own children’s charity.

SUNday FUNday took place in Wyndham Park at the weekend thanks to the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund which supports local youngsters with an illness or disability.

The free day of fun was open to any child up to the age of 14 with a disability or life-threatening illness, together with their parents/carers and siblings.

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187158)

Chairman of the children’s fund trustees Roy Wright said it was a “wonderful, magical day”. He said: “It was one of the most rewarding days I have ever had. It was great. Everybody was so happy and I think that is reflected in the messages people have sent to me since.”

There was praise also for the volunteers and organisations who came together to help put on the funday including Wyndham Park, Grantham Carnival volunteers and Grantham Disabled Children

Society.

Entertainment at the event included train rides, farm animals courtesy of White Post Farm near Newark, exotic pets, Punch and Judy, a funfair, balloon modelling, disco, performances by Beth Cresswell School of Dancing and much more.

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187106)

In a message to Roy, Sara Prichard said: “My children particularly loved the hall of mirrors, the farm and exotic animals, Twistina the balloon lady, and the smiley train. I especially loved knowing I could let the children do whatever activities they liked without worrying about whether I could afford it, and not feeling like my visibly disabled child was being stared at or treated as different.”

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187095)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187093)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187079)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187320)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187310)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187285)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187208)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187206)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187202)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187196)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187190)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187184)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187182)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187171)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187156)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187128)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187124)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187122)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187120)

SUNday FUNday in Wyndham Park. (51187114)