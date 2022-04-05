A competition to grow the tallest sunflower in the town will also help to support Ukraine.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary is once again running a competition to grow the tallest sunflower, while raising money for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The challenge will encourage gardening, while adding some sunshine into your life and supporting a good cause.

Sunflowers .Ref: 37-2321. (51224698)

It costs £3 to enter, with participants receiving a packet of five seeds to grow, which are to be planted in mid to late spring.

Entry forms will be available this Saturday (April 9) at the charity's stall at Grantham Market Place. Forms can also be obtained by emailing granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or by calling 07969 690346.

The Sunrise Rotary encourage people who take part to give their plants a lot of love, and to send regular updates and photos.

The competition will close on August 1, with three winners set to be selected, with prizes on offer.