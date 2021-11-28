Sunrise Rotarians have been using their weekends to make a difference in the community.

Following a recent visit, the district governor declared that “Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club is probably the most productive club in the region.”

Living up to the expectations, members have been using their weekends to get out and about in the local area.

Rotarians have been at Downtown and Boundary Mills for the annual collection for the international cause, End Polio Now.

A total of £225 was collected for the cause, which is on track to eradicate Polio worldwide, with just a few cases left in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Litter-picking is a weekly occurrence for the Sunrisers, who have collected more than 20 bags of litter of the roadsides leading into Grantham.

Sunrise president, Kevin Hale said: “We are a relatively small club, but all our members are ‘hands-on’ active members, willing to roll-up their sleeves and get involved with all our projects.

“I am extremely proud.”

Sunrisers have also been working on their annual bulb planting, and have planted 4,000 crocus bulbs from Wyndham Park pathways to the Meadows, with yet another 4,000 to still be planted.

The Sunrise Rotary Club meet every other Thursday at 7am at The Farrier, on Harlaxton Road.

