Members of a Grantham Rotary club have been out and about spreading cheer to those in need.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club delivered a special Christmas supply of essential goods and treats to The Passage, which has helped the homeless and vulnerable in Grantham through the festive season.

Sunrise organiser Andre Finney, said: “We support the Passage on a monthly basis, but the club decided that we wanted to give a little bit more at Christmas, so we donated an extra £140 worth of goods, which includes essential items, and a few little treats as well.”

President Kevin Hale said: “ I am proud that we can support the Passage this way, and hope that the people

using the service are able to benefit from the extra provisions”.

Mary Howard, the Passage co-ordinator at Finkin Street, said “ I am delighted that the Sunrise Club has given us this support, it means so much to us”.

The delivery was made by Sunrise president Kevin Hale, secretary Lez Jones and co-ordinator Andre Finney, who wished everyone a very Happy Christmas.

Sunrise Rotary Club members have also been in Wyndham Park planting bulbs to brighten up Grantham next spring.

More than 8,000 bulbs have now been planted beside the pathway leading to the Meadows.