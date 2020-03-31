Sunrise Rotary Club help to brighten up Grantham with thousands of flowers

Thousands of daffodils and crocuses have sprung up all around Grantham.

Last Autumn, green-fingered members of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club planted thousands of bulbs that can now be seen in full flower across the town.

Founder member Lez Jones said: “Every year the Sunrisers have planted bulbs, and this year has been no exception.

Making Grantham beautiful. (32226099)

“It’s a great way to try and create a feeling of positivity within our local community and to brighten up Grantham.

“These are a result of all the hard voluntary work that Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, has put in during the autumn and winter months, in planting tens of thousands of bulbs, all around Grantham, including the parks and approaches into town.”

They have also left new signage at some of the spots.

Making Grantham beautiful. (32226163)

Club president Deborah Wylie added: “This has been an annual project for the Sunrisers, and the result of our hard work can be seen all around the town, and in it’s parks.

“I’m really pleased with how they have bloomed this year and brightened up Grantham, making Grantham beautiful.”

The flowers can be seen in Wyndham Park, along the riverbank, in Sandon Road, in Manthorpe Road, in Abbey Gardens near the Guildhall, and many other places throughout the town.

