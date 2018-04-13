Sunrise Rotary to host breakfast to attract more members

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club is inviting members of the public to a special breakfast meeting on Thursday, April 19 from 7am at St Barnabas Hospice, Barrowby Road.

The group which meet at 7am every fortnight, will be joined by a variety of guest speakers as they tuck into a continental breakfast. President Lez Jones said: “We do a lot of good work in the community, and this is a chance to see exactly what we do, with a view to joining our club. We are relatively small, but as one of the most active clubs in the region we have supported nearly a dozen local organisations since I became president last July and organised fund -raising activities too. “

Anyone interested in attending, contact President Lez on 07772779202, or email Maggie Welton at: maggie.welton@btinternet.com Pictured, from left, are Lez Jones, Katherine Montgomery, of the RAF Association, and RAF veteran Kevin Lawry, at a recent meeting which celebrated 100 years of the RAF.