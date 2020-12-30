A Rotary club came to the aid of a local charity which provided around 180 hot meals for people in Grantham on Christmas Day.

The Sunrise Rotary Club Grantham heard that Grantham Passage needed more food to help feed those in need.

Sunrisers bought seven large turkey crowns with accompanying food and desserts with club funds.

Andre Finney, of the Sunrise Rotary Club Grantham, donated food to Chris Thomas, of Grantham Passage.(43746776)

Grantham Passage coordinator Chris Thomas said this year the Passage has seen an increase in numbers requiring food provisions. Chris said: “ We are so grateful for the generous support from Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.

"This has gone a long way to support those in need at this time. Sixteen teams of volunteers distributed the Christmas meals to those that would otherwise have gone without”.

Sunriser Andre Finney said: “It’s wonderful that in our own small way we can contribute to someone’s wellbeing over the festive season."