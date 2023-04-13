A rotary club spent the Easter weekend raising money for Ukraine and doing good in the community.

On Good Friday, Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club attended Manthorpe Pre-School and continued work on the project of creating a sensory garden there.

The day was crowned off with the planting of a peace pole, as a centre piece and focal point for the garden.

The peace pole planted in the sensory garden. (63531251)

President Irvin Metcalf said: "I am really pleased to install this peace pole in a location that is so relevant to all that this garden will mean to the young people."

President elect Lez Jones was on hand to assist and ensure that the plant went well.

On Easter Saturday, the Sunrisers had a stall on Grantham Market, promoting the annual sunflower challenge.

Sunrise Rotary members at Grantham Market. (63531248)

Members and friends enjoyed the spring sunshine, and brightened up the market by being dressed in sunflower costumes.

Lez said: "This was a wonderful opportunity for the people of Grantham to see all that we do, and to participate in our challenge.

"All the funds raised in growing a giant sunflower will be going directly to the people of Ukraine that have been relocated in the local area, to assist them with things like school uniforms and the like.

Sunrise Rotary members at Grantham Market. (63531245)

"It's lovely to see how supportive Grantham people are, I even spoke to a young lady from Ukraine, who is a training nurse, who thanked us so much for the work that we are doing, which was very nice to hear."

Over £200 was raised on the day, and anybody wanted to take part in the sunflower challenge can contact Irvin on 07974 798933 or via the Facebook or webpage for Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club.