A Grantham park held a spring market yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday), attracting a high number of visitors.

Wyndham Park was packed with families keen to enjoy the sunshine and the recently returned freedoms previously taken away by the Covid pandemic.

They were able to browse at around 25 different stalls selling handmade crafts such as cards, jewellery, clothing, candles and sweet treats.

The stalls were spaced out with a one-way system for shoppers, plus marshals, designed to keep the event Covid-safe.

Speaking last week, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for culture and visitor economy Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew said: “It’s a great opportunity for people to take time out and support local makers and stallholders in the beautiful setting of our award-winning park.

“What better way to start the process of getting back to normality with an outdoor event in the spring sunshine."