Super Mario and friends to tour Long Bennington and Foston to collect food

To assist those in need at this difficult time The Rotary Club of Long Bennington will tour the villages of Long Bennington and Foston with Super Mario and his friends, all also dressed as various characters, to collect food donations for local distribution networks.

Collections will take place in Long Bennington between noon and 4pm on Sunday May 17 and Monday May 18. While the Foston collections will be on Sunday May 24, again between noon and 4pm.