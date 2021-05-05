A Grantham boy received a surprise birthday visit from his superhero idol last week.

Theodore (Teddy) Thompson, of Newport Avenue, celebrated his fourth birthday last Monday.

As it was his second birthday under Covid restrictions, mum Gecc Spendlow and dad Ian Thompson wanted a way to make the day extra special.

Mario surprise. (46855856)

They appealed for help on the Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) Facebook page to ask if anyone had a Super Mario costume.

GRACE volunteers Matthew Ash and Ian Brothwell quickly jumped into action.

Matt, who volunteers for GRACE as a trainee counseller, said: “I was Mario and Ian was Luigi. We heard that the little lad was a huge fan of Mario and we just wanted to help make his day a little bit more special.”

Gecc was grateful for all the effort that the pair made.

She said: “They went above and beyond to make it special.

"It was the perfect end to Teddy’s birthday celebrations.”