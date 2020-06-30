Businesses and shoppers are urged to follow Covid-19 rules to prevent any local spikes in the number of coronavirus cases, as lockdown restrictions are set to be further relaxed on Saturday.

Advice on the guidance is available on the South Kesteven District Council website and both the council and InvestSK say they are ready to offer further support to any business that needs it.

Dubbed 'Super Saturday', hairdressers, barbers, pubs, and restaurants will be able to reopen with strict social distancing and Covid-safe hygiene measures in place. This follows the initial phase of town centres reopening on June 15, when non-essential retailers were able to legally reopen their doors to customers.