A singing teacher is bringing the music back to Grantham with her lessons and workshops.

Owner of Rock Vox Academy, Hayley Chapman, is offering face to face lessons in her singing studio as well as a Mamma Mia! workshop over the half-term holidays.

The workshop will take place during the half-term holidays on Sunday, October 24, from 3pm to 6pm but Hayley hopes to do a second workshop on Sunday, October 31, from 2pm to 5pm.

Hayley Chapman, owner of Rock Vox Academy (51260656)

Hayley said: "I would like to offer both Sundays and there will only be five singers per workshop."

"I want to make sure each of my singers get the time and attention they need"

The Rock Vox Academy has previously taught several workshops, including ones based around The Greatest Showman, Frozen, and Nativity.

The Rock Vox Academy studio (51260683)

In addition to the workshops, Hayley also teaches the Trinity Rock Pop singing syllabus and Trinity Musical Theatre syllabus for those wanting to achieve their grades.

Throughout the pandemic Hayley had to teach her students online but now she is able to teach face to face once again in her new home-based singing studio.

The studio itself is a separate building to her home, and has its own toilet facilities and two doors so that students can enter and leave through a one way system.

In addition her business, Hayley is also a singing teacher at the Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham, where she hopes to continue teaching once the pandemic restrictions allow her to.

The Rock Vox Academy studio (51260623)

More than 20 students attend the Rock Vox Academy and Hayley is planning on a big singing showcase in July so that her students can show off their individual voices and end the event by singing together as an ensemble.

Whilst this event is set to go ahead in person it will currently not have an audience; Hayley will instead be recording it so that the participants can share it with their friends and family.

Hayley Chapman, owner of Rock Vox Academy (51260667)

The workshops cost £35 per person and you can find out more about them at https://www.rockvoxacademy.com/rva-students