It was all about superheroes this weekend at the annual Scarecrow Festival in Barrowby village.

Now in its 10th year and organised by a small group of dedicated volunteers, the festival is an event that brings the community together.

After postponing last year's event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the theme this year was ‘Superheroes’ and families were invited to create a scarecrow version of their favourite hero.

Entries also paid tribute to a variety of keyworker heroes.

Brian Inglis, chair of the scarecrow event organising group and Barrowby News, was delighted with the display.

He said: "It went very well. We had 28 scarecrows dotted around the village and 11 garage sales. It was even more special due to not being able to go ahead with the event last year. Everyone enjoyed it and had lots of fun."

Money raised from the annual festival goes towards the running of the Barrowby newsletter which has been published in the village for the past eight years.

More photos and information will be published in this week's Grantham Journal.

