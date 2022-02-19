Customers who shop at a supermarket will be able to help families thanks to a new partnership.

Together for Short Lives, a children's palliative care charity, and Morrisons are set to raise vital funds for hospices across the country including Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

This three year partnership launched earlier this month, and Morrisons in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre will be supporting the partnership.

Morrisons

Alison Furlong, head of community and events at Rainbows, said: "Knowing that Rainbows will benefit from this fantastic partnership with Together for Short Lives and Morrisons is brilliant.

"Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating, families can be left feeling scared and alone.

"Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side, means the absolute world."

Morrisons CEO, David Potts, added: "Together for Short Lives is an amazing charity which supports families through immensely difficult times, and hearing the very important stories from families who have received their support was incredibly moving for everyone at Morrisons.

"I'm really looking forward to our partnership with Together for Short Lives and helping to raise vital funds to support families with seriously ill children and the wonderful hospices that care for them."