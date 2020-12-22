A Grantham supermarket has been going the extra mile to help support the community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morrisons, which has a store in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, has supported key workers and the vulnerable by delivering food to local care homes. They have also prepared lunchboxes for children during the half-term holidays and have organised toy donations.

A trolley has been set up at the front of the store in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre for new toys, advent calendars and selection boxes to donate to the Christmas GRACE group and Grantham Passage. These have then been distributed as Christmas present packs to the groups’ clients.