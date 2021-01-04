A supermarket in Grantham has denied that any of its staff are off work with Covid-19.

Several people have approached the Journal to say up to 15 members of staff are off work because they have tested positive for Covid-19.

But Asda has told the Journal that no members off staff are currently off work after testing positive for coronavirus.

Grantham Asda, image via Google Streetview. (43782196)

The store says that if a 'colleague' starts suffering from symptoms they are asked to immediately self-isolate and get a test. In the event of a positive test result the track and trace system will then be used to find if there is anyone else who could have come into contact with the colleague. Anybody identified through this process must then self-isolate and get a test.

An Asda spokesperson said: "We would never comment on individual colleague circumstances, but the safety of both our colleagues and customers has been our key priority throughout the pandemic. This is why we have extensive measures in place such as protective screens, social distancing signage and numerous hand sanitiser stations across all our stores.

"Our customers can rest assured that we continue to follow government guidance by asking any colleagues with coronavirus symptoms to immediately self-isolate and are supporting them by providing full pay during the isolation period.”