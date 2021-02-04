Supermarket staff have donated refreshments to a coronavirus vaccination centre in Grantham.

Asda colleagues donated food, drinks and snacks to show their gratitude to staff and volunteers at The Meres Leisure Centre, in Trent Road.

Sharon Kidd, patient experience and PALS manager at Grantham Hospital, collected and delivered the items to the centre.

Grantham vaccination centre donations. (44187870)

She said: “Cerys Dexter, Asda’s community champion, got in contact as they wanted to thank the volunteers.”