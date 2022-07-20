The fridges have broken in two Tesco Express stores in Grantham as a result of the heat.

The units at the Tesco Express in Harrowby Lane broke on Monday, July 18 and the fridges and freezers broke at the Express at Barrowby Gate have failed today (July 20).

Wayne Sentance, a regular customer at Tesco Express on Harrowby Lane, said: "The fridges went down in the food aisle.

"I think it was the heat. They cannot cope.

"They said they were throwing it out. I am devastated by that.

"Why couldn't they take the wine and beers out of those fridges and put the food in there?"

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Some refrigeration and freezer units at our Grantham Harrowby Lane Express are currently undergoing maintenance and our maintenance teams are working hard to get them back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It is unknown what was done with the food that was removed.

The Tesco Express in Barrowby Gate is also currently undergoing repairs on their fridge and freezer units and another Tesco spokesperson said: "Some refrigeration and freezer units at our Grantham Express store are currently being worked on by our maintenance teams who will get them back up and running as soon as possible.

Some of the stock that was within the units has been removed and moved to the backroom freezer for storage.