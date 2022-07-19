The fridges at the Asda store in Grantham have stopped working due to the heat.

The Asda Superstore in Union Street experienced problems with their fridges yesterday (July 18), which resulted in the isles being cordoned off and the food within the fridges being taken out.

''In these extreme conditions some of our chilled units at our Grantham store are currently out of order and all of the products have been moved to the back of store chillers.

Grantham Asda, image via Google Streetview. (43782196)

"Our colleagues are working hard to help customers during the heatwave and they are on hand to retrieve any items customers are looking for, but we apologise if it takes a little longer than normal.''