A Grantham supermarket is fund-raising for the UK’s leading cancer charity for children.

Morrisons, in the Issac Newton Shopping Centre, will be trying to raise as much as possible for CLIC Sargent over the next two weeks through a variety of fund-raising initiatives.

The funds will be used towards helping the charity to open a ‘home from home’ in Manchester called ‘Jack’s House’ for parents to stay near their children while they are receiving treatment in hospital.

Morrisons appeal (47408843)

The Grantham store’s community champion Sue Healey is driving the fund-raising campaign. She said: “The theme is ‘There’s no place like home’ from the Wizard of Oz. We have a colouring competition, sweets in a jar, a tombola, pin badges and sweet cones.”

CLIC Sargent is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people. Its teams aim to help families deal with the impact of cancer, treatment, life afterwards and bereavement.