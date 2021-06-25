A Grantham supermarket has invited members of the public to vote online for their favourite local cause or community group to receive up to £500.

Grantham Poverty Concern, Lincolnshire Emergency Medical Response and Grantham Foodbank, have been shortlisted for Asda Foundation’s digital 'Green Token Giving' scheme.

The cause with the most online votes will receive a £500 donation while second and third place each receive £200.

Asda Foundation is committed to giving over £1 million to thousands of local good causes in the heart of Asda communities through digital Green Token Giving throughout 2021.

Voting in store is currently on pause due to Covid restrictions but you can vote for your favourite local good cause in Grantham by visiting: http://asda.com/green-tokens