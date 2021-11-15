A Grantham supermarket has set up a gift donation station in the run up to Christmas.

Staff at Morrisons, in the Issac Newton Shopping Centre, are appealing for gifts, toys and selection boxes, which will then be donated to Grantham Poverty Concern.

Grantham Morrisons community champion, Sue Healey, is spearheading the campaign.

Gift donation station at Morrisons. (53067360)

She said: "The donations will be donated to the 40 plus families that Grantham Poverty Concern continue to support from Covid.

"Thank you to our generous customers for your continued support."

The supermarket have also installed a Christmas 'Giving Tree' in store. Customers can pick up a bauble worth £1, £2 or £5, take it to the check out along with their shopping and the bauble amount will be added to their shopping bill.

The total amount raised will then be donated to Grantham Poverty Concern in December.