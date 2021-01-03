A Grantham supermarket has submitted plans to improve its home delivery and click and collect services.

Asda has made the proposal, which concerns its store on Union Street, in light of the increased demand for the services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plans would see the erection of three new click and collect canopies, four van bay canopies, a new home shopping storage modular building and a new walkway canopy.

Grantham Asda, image via Google Streetview. (43782196)

The plans are part of Asda’s ‘Feeding the Nation’ programme, which commits to improve its home shopping services.

The home shopping service area is currently combined with the shop floor storage and distribution.

The proposed works would provide additional home shopping capacity through increased storage space with a new building.

The new van bays would accommodate a total of four vans.

Within the new home shopping facility, located in the main customer car park, would be a new frozen and chilled store.

The works will take up 51 regular parking spaces, nine disabled spaces, 10 ‘parent and child’ spaces and one trolley bay. All bar the regular parking spaces will be reinstated elsewhere.