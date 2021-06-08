A Grantham supermarket is looking to improve its home delivery and click and collect services.

Asda is making the changes to its store on Union Street, with demand increasing for online shopping capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The works that have started were approved back in February, following a planning application that was submitted to SKDC to add new facilities in the store's car park.

Asda are making improvements to their Grantham store for home delivery and click and collect services. (47994265)

Asda will add a three-bay click and collect canopy, as well as a canopy big enough to facilitate five vans.

Also among the improvements is a new Home Shopping storage building and a new walkway canopy.

Within the new home shopping facility, located in the main customer car park, would be a new frozen and chilled store.

According to the plans, the works will take up 51 regular parking spaces, nine disabled spaces, 10 ‘parent and child’ spaces and one trolley bay.

All of these, bar the 51 regular spaces, will be reinstated elsewhere on site.

It is not yet confirmed how long the works will take.

An Asda spokesperson said: "In a year we have doubled our online shopping capacity to help serve customers through deliveries and click & collect, these changes will help us to supply the demand for this service in this area."