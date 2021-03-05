Pupils at Barrowby Primary School have received a bundle of new books for their school library thanks to the Morrisons Foundation, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

The Morrisons Foundation donation comes after a recent study conducted by the National Literacy Trust showed that reading has provided a vital refuge for children during the ongoing lockdowns.

Some 59 per cent of children stated that reading during lockdown made them feel better, 32 per cent said it helped them when they felt sad that they could not see their family and friends, and 50 per cent said that reading inspired them to dream about the future beyond Covid-19.

Sue Healey, Morrisons Community Champion delivered the 10 book bundle. (44819202)

Sue Healey, community champion at the Morrisons store in Grantham, delivered the 10-book bundle, which includes The Extraordinary Life of Amelia Earhart by Sheila Kanani and The Racehorse Who Learned to Dance by Clare Balding.

Sue said: “I’m so proud to be helping kids in my community through this donation of books. We are living through challenging times and I hope these stories will give children at Barrowby primary some fun and enjoyment.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation trustee added: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the National Literacy Trust again to provide books to thousands of pupils across the UK.

“We hope these books for school libraries in our local communities will give enjoyment to children and help to boost their literacy skills.”