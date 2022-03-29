A supermarket is encouraging support groups helping Ukrainian refugees to get in touch about funding.

Asda Foundation, Asda’s Charity, has announced new funding to help local groups supporting Ukrainian refugees settling into local communities.

Grantham's Asda may be able to support applications to the Asda Foundation for funds up to £1,500.

Grantham Asda, image via Google Streetview. (43782196)

Anyone working with a local support group that helps Ukrainian refugees is asked to get in touch with the local community champion, Ian Firth on (01476) 581500 Ext 222 or to email him at: community_grantham@asda.co.uk to discuss criteria and options.

Asda is also looking at helping those fleeing the conflict and settling in the UK, to find employment.

The Asda Corporate website says, “We know that customers and colleagues are concerned about the invasion of the Ukraine, with many Ukrainians forced to leave their country”.

“We want to help those arriving in the UK and have today announced that Ukrainian refugees will be guaranteed a job interview if they have the relevant skills.

"The situation in Ukraine is a huge concern and we want to help families start to recover.

"In order to do this, we will fast track Ukrainians who apply for the 1,500 salaried and hourly-paid roles available in its stores, warehouses and within our sourcing and procurement arm, IPL”.