Supermarket chain Aldi has announced its plans to recruit more than 100 additional British suppliers in 2022.

This will enable Aldi to accelerate its commitment to increase its spend with British suppliers by £3.5bn a year by the end of 2025.

Last year, the supermarket spent £9 billion with UK companies and opens at least one new store a week, with a new store set to open on Harlaxton Road, Grantham in early 2022.

Aldi is on the look out for suppliers across a range of product categories, and it doesn't matter whether a supplier is well established or brand new.

The uplift in British suppliers forms part of the supermarket's commitment to increase the number of products it sources from the UK and to buy British where possible.

Aldi already sources its entire core range of fresh meat, eggs, milk, butter and cream from British suppliers, and more than 40% of its fresh produce is also British.

Through opening new stores, Aldi is increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to provide products for its seasonal product ranges, special buys and permanent listings.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: "We want to meet our customer’s demand for buying British, and by working with British suppliers we get to offer Great British quality products, and at unbeatable prices.

"As we continue to expand as a business, our supply chain needs to grow with us.

"That’s why we’re now on the lookout for more British suppliers to add to our current partnerships, helping to create even more jobs as well as new opportunities for these businesses."

Aldi's latest commitment will help hundreds of small British businesses grow with the supermarket and invest for the future.

Suppliers in Lincolnshire who are interested in working with Aldi can find out more at https://www.aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier