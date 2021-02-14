Supermarket places messages of kindness around Grantham to spread happiness

A Grantham supermarket has been trying to spread a little happiness with random acts of kindness.

Staff from Morrisons, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, have placed bunches of daffodils and chocolate bars around town with messages of hope and inspiration attached to them.

Sue Healey, the community champion at Morrisons, is behind the kind gestures.

Morrison's acts of kindness. (44335026)

She said: “As we are in another month of lockdown, we’ve place some more random acts of kindness around town to help spread a little happiness.

“I’ll be doing more over the coming weeks. We just want to help keep the community spirits up during lockdown. Look out for more random acts of kindness during the Valentine’s weekend, Easter etc.”

If you are lucky enough to come across any of bars of chocolate or flowers, pop a comment on the ‘Grantham Morrison’s Community Page’ on Facebook.