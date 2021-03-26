A supermarket has donated Easter eggs, vegetable seeds and a wheelbarrow to a local pre-school.

Morrisons made a donation to support Manthorpe Pre-School Play Group and allow youngsters to start growing vegetables to encourage healthy eating and offer the children a fun outdoor activity.

As well as receiving an Easter egg each, the pre-school children received a wheelbarrow and watering can set with some vegetable seeds for their garden.

Each child received an Easter egg. (45469759)

Morrisons, led by community champion Sue Healey, has previously supported the pre-school throughout the last year with donations of cleaning equipment and other shopping.

Jade Beck, deputy manager at Manthorpe Pre-School, said: “[The children] really do love being outside. It really enhances their learning.

“Growing vegetables incorporates healthy eating and things like that for

them.

Manthorpe Pre-school received a donation from Morrisons. (45469768)

“We’ve had a few donations [from Morrisons]. Currently we need wipes and spray for cleaning, so they normally bring us stuff like that, but this time we were really pleased and really shocked at how much they actually brought us.

“It’s so very kind of them.”