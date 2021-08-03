A popular supermarket has quashed online speculation that it is set to open a branch in Grantham.

Rumours have been circulating on social media that Waitrose was planning to move into the former Laura Ashley store on the Discovery Retail park, off London Road.

But after being contacted by the Grantham Journal this afternoon (Tuesday), the food chain has confirmed that it has no plans to move to Grantham.

Waitrose will not be opening in the former Laura Ashley store in Grantham. (49863093)

A spokesperson for the supermarket added: "We can confirm the rumours are not true."

Fashion giant Laura Ashley closed in Grantham last June after the company went into administration. The retail park building has remained empty since.

Grantham's nearest Waitrose branch is in Newark.