Grantham supermarket surprise Grantham Hospital staff with hamper

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:00, 22 November 2020

Asda in Grantham has presented staff at Grantham Hospital with a surprise hamper filled with goodies.

Sharon Kidd, ULHT patient experience and PALS manager, was delighted with the donation.

She said: “We would like to thank colleagues at Asda for this really kind gesture. We really appreciate it and it has made a massive difference to staff morale. Our teams are working really hard at the moment and breaks are so important so a nice hot drink and lovely biscuits is essential. Thank you for thinking about us.”

Staff at Asda delivered hampers to Grantham Hospital.(43120822)
