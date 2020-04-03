Sainsbury's in Grantham will lift product restrictions on some items including Easter eggs from Sunday.

Chief executive of the supermarket chain Mike Coupe wrote to customers today to say that from Sunday, some restrictions on the amount shoppers can buy will be lifted. He said limits would remain in place on the most popular items, including UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes.

He said: "As stock continues to build, we have been reviewing whether we still need to limit the number of items people buy. I am pleased to tell you that we will start to remove limits from Sunday. Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes.

Sainsbury's in Grantham (32907936)

"We have removed limits from Easter eggs immediately as we know families often want to buy more than three and we have plenty of these in all stores and online."

He said this was a result of working hard with suppliers to improve availability, adding: "Most people are now just buying what they need for themselves and their families. This means we now often have stock on the shelves all day and at the end of the day.

"People have been queuing to get into our stores when they open in the mornings, but customers are now finding they can shop at any time of the day and feel confident in finding most of what they need."

He has also asked that only one adult per household should be sent to shop.

Mr Coupe said: "From today, we are asking everyone to please only send one adult per household to our shops. This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores. Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait. Children are of course welcome if they are not able to stay at home."

Screens have now been installed at most manned checkouts and he said in the next few days, Sainsbury's will have finished installing the screens across all manned checkouts in every supermarket, convenience store and Argos collection point.

Elderly and vulnerable customers are being given priority access to online delivery and by the end of next week, the number of online grocery slots available will have increased from 370,000 to 600,000 across home delivery and click and collect.

Earlier this week Aldi lifted product restrictions

