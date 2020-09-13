Several schools have received surprise hampers from Grantham Morrisons.

Sue Healey, community champion at Morrisons, delivered the hampers, containing tea, coffee, sugar and biscuits, to Ambergate Sports College (pictured) Sandon School, St Anne’s and Isaac Newton Primary School, on Wednesday, to welcome them back.

Ashley Caress, head of school at Ambergate said: “This was such a welcome surprise. Our staff have worked so hard to get the school ready for opening. The hamper from Morrisons came at the perfect time, thank you.”