A Grantham woman has donated 100 pints of blood over a period of three decades, with her blood type helping newborn babies.

Pat Graves gave blood for the 100th time on Sunday January 16 at Arena UK, Allington, over 30 years after her first donation in 1981.

The 68-year-old runs Graves Jewellers on Westgate with her husband Richard, who is the nephew of the original owner that opened the shop back in 1946.

Tracey Smith (left) and Pat Graves. (54425594)

Pat has always donated blood in Grantham, across various sites over the years and started out when Richard's uncle was in hospital and the blood doctor was handing out donation cards.

Although she wasn’t one of the visitors, a card reached Pat and she went to the next available session at the Guildhall to donate.

Pat could only donate every six months back then, but now donates three times a year, and will continue to do so for as long as she can, as she thinks it is "very important" to give blood.

Pat Graves donated her 100th pint of blood earlier this month. (54425603)

With a blood type of O Rh Positive, Pat explained, "something in my blood helps with premature babies on the neonatal ward, which is nice".

Pat gave her 100th donation alongside colleague and friend, Tracey Smith, who gave her 33rd pint at the same time.

Tracey described Pat as "a superstar" and that she was so pleased to share the occasion with Pat.

Every blood donation can save up to three lives, so Pat’s selfless generosity could have helped to improve and save the lives of up to three hundred people across the country, including newborn babies.

Pat giving blood for the 100th time. (54425597)

A spokesperson for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We’d like to thank Pat for her incredible dedication and commitment.

"She is part of a very special club that saves and improves lives. Out of all the people who give blood just one in a hundred will reach 100 donations.

“We always need new donors to replace those people who can no longer donate for reasons such as age, ill health and pregnancy. We especially need younger donors, male donors, and black donors.

“Giving blood is amazing – and you will save lives.”

Become a blood donor today and book an appointment by using the GiveBloodNHS app, visiting blood.co.uk, or calling 0300 123 23 23.