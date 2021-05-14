A Grantham superstore has dedicated a wall in its new food hall to the accomplishments of a variety of local food producers.

Downtown superstore at Gonerby Moor, Grantham, is marking the reopening of their new look, stylishly rustic Garden Centre Food Hall on Monday (May 17) with the unveiling of their unique ‘food heroes’ wall.

The new cafe, located on the first floor in Downtown garden centre, has enabled the superstore to showcase an even wider array of local suppliers and producers, including Artisan Honey, Lincolnshire Drizzle, Lincolnshire Tea & Coffee, Hawkins Gingerbread and Brocklesby Pies, whose products can all be purchased in the new food hall.

Food Hero walls (47103975)

As part of the reveal, the store’s talented in-house teams have developed a new shopfit featuring the local

suppliers dubbed the ‘food heroes.’

A spokesperson at the store said: “Downtown are committed to providing their customer with the very best brands. We’re so privileged to have our stores located in an area with a wealth of great food and luxury alcohol providers, and this has made sourcing for our new food hall very simple indeed.

“We’re proud to be associated with such great companies and this is why we’ve highlighted their great work on our local Food Hero Wall.”

They are appealing for other local producers to get in touch.

The spokesperson added:”We’re looking forward to growing the offer even further in the future, so if you’re a local food producer we’d be interested to hear

from you, our customers especially enjoy organic and responsibly sourced ranges and trying exotic new flavours.”