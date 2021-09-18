Support dogs have helped a woman thrive once again after a horrific riding accident.

Sarah Henson, of Grantham, was left paralysed from the chest down after the accident 25 years ago.

The busy mother of three was thrown from a horse and after being taken to hospital by air ambulance, Sarah had to undergo several operations where metal rods were inserted into her spine to support her broken vertebrae.

Sarah and Towcester (50863544)

After months in hospital she found her physical restrictions frustrating, with tasks taking longer then they should and being unable to pick things up when she dropped them.

Her life was soon transformed with a Viszia puppy named China, who was initially a pet but later trained by Support Dogs to become a disability assistance dog.

Support Dogs is a charity who train dogs to improve the lives of children and adults across the UK, specialising in disability assistance dogs, seizure alert dogs and autism assistance dogs.

The organisation’s training with the dogs allows their clients to lead safer and more independent lives, which also free up family members from having to worry and provide constant chair.

After China died at the age of nine, Sarah was heartbroken and Support Dogs did their best to match her with a trained dog.

Sarah said: “It was absolutely ghastly, and I felt as if my right hand had been cut off. It wasn’t just the inconvenience of not having someone to help me in so many ways but not having a companion to face the world with – it sounds silly, but one can feel quite isolated and freakish in a wheelchair, but having a dog to talk to as you go round is such a stress reliever.”

After seeing how upset his mother was, Sarah’s son surprised her with a new Labradoodle puppy in October 2017, named Towcester, who has now been trained to be an assistance dog like her predecessor.

Sarah said: “I am always dropping things in odd places and she is amazing at understanding which of many things is the actual thing I want and quickly picks it up for me.

“China being a bit of a prima donna could never pick up secateurs etc for me and although Towcesty is much smaller she doesn’t hesitate and is straight in there. She always picks up her metal feed bowl after her meals and trots off with it to the washing up sink. She is very proud of my car keys and I have to watch that she doesn’t pick them up without being asked and as soon as she can, rush around the garden triumphantly parading with them. She soon brings them back though. She barks on command to alert people if I need help. And when I fell out of my wheelchair, she got me my telephone that had fallen clear and I was able to phone for help.”

Sarah has been impressed by Support Dogs’ training team. “Having spent all my life with dogs and horses and seriously training horses for most of that time it has been great to take an increased interest in training dogs instead and if I’d had more energy, I would have loved to have done more of it.

“So, it was wonderful to be taught by Support Dogs - people say to me ‘ah, aren’t the dogs brilliant’. Yes, indeed the dogs are brilliant but it’s only because of the Support Dogs’ trainers. They are honestly the brilliant ones!

Sarah and her husband live on the edge of farmland and Sarah, in her Tramper trike, exercises Towcester along farm lanes. As well as the practical help that Towcester provides, she is also a loyal and much-loved companion, always ready to help when needed.

Sarah says: “It’s lovely to have a jolly little mate who’s always up for a game and a joke. And she’s good company and always happy – a gift.

“Support Dogs have been a breath of fresh air and I was lucky to be taken under their wing – the period when I was between/without a dog I was absolutely miserable and just wanted to stay moping at home. I owe them so much, and these two dogs have restored so much contentment to my life.”

Rita Howson, Support Dog’s chief executive, said: “All our dogs are trained very specifically to meet the individual needs of our clients, rather than taking a one-size fits all approach.

“For many of our disability assistance clients, who may be in a wheelchair or have limited mobility, this will involve picking up things they have dropped, going to fetch help when needed, and generally helping them with tasks around the home; such as dressing and undressing. They also provide wonderful companionship and help our clients to lead much safer more independent lives.”