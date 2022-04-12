A cheque was presented to a worthy cause by the former Ladies Captain of Belton Woods Golf Club for Captains Charity day.

On Monday, April 11, the 2021/22 captain Sue Raynor presented the cheque to Sarah Henson, of Grantham, and her dog Towcester, who were representing Support Dogs.

The annual day was supported by Zoom quizzes, raffles and collection boxes, allowing a total of £1,815 to be raised.

Sue Raynor presenting the cheque to Sarah Henson and her dog Towcester (56026084)

Sue said: "I chose Support Dogs as my charity as I have always been involved with dogs in one way or another all my life.

"When I read about the amazing work they do, with no government support, and that a Grantham lady had benefitted from not just one but two dogs, I decided they would have my support during my captaincy year."

"Support Dogs offer life changing support to families with autistic children, epilepsy alert dogs and disability assistance dogs.

"I can’t thank the members enough for their generosity and support for raising £1,815 for the charity.

"It was a great pleasure to meet up with Sarah Henson and her current disability dog, Towcester, at the club today. They are an amazing team and it’s easy to see the difference Towcester makes to Sarah’s life thanks to Support Dogs."

Sarah's life was turned upside down at age 47 when she was thrown from a horse and paralysed from the waist down.

She struggled with her daily tasks and was constantly dropping things and unable to reach or pick them up.

Her life changed again when she received her puppy China, who was later trained by Support Dogs to be her disability assistance dog.

Sadly China passed at age 9, and Sarah said: “It was absolutely ghastly, and I felt as if my right hand had been cut off."

"It wasn’t just the inconvenience of not having someone to help me in so many ways but not having a companion to face the world with, it sounds silly, but one can feel quite isolated and freakish in a wheelchair but having a dog to talk to as you go round is such a stress reliever.

"Support Dogs did their absolute best to match a trained dog for me, but my son could see how distraught I was and a week after China died, he gave me a surprise new puppy, a little black Labradoodle called Towcester. As she grew it turned out she was suitable to be trained as an assistance dog.

"It’s lovely to have a jolly little mate who’s always up for a game and a joke; and she’s good company and always happy.

"Support Dogs have been a breath of fresh air and I was lucky to be taken under their wing, the period when I was between/without a dog I was absolutely miserable and just wanted to stay moping at home.

"I owe them so much, and these two dogs have restored so much contentment to my life."