“Phenomenal” feedback has delighted organisers of the first-ever Grantham town centre Advent window tour.

The tour both began and ended with windows unveiled at St Wulfram’s Church, on December 1 and Christmas Eve.

It was the idea of Laura Cradduck and husband Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, and they are thrilled with how well supported it was.

Fr Stuart said: “We’ve been delighted at both the take up of the challenge and indeed how each business responded to the call.

“There have been some absolutely brilliant entries and we are so grateful that each of these took the time to take part, especially when life has been so difficult for local businesses this year.

“The trail has been a great success locally with people taking their daily exercise to go and seen them all, and the feedback from those who viewed them online has been phenomenal.

“A special thanks must go the staff at the Journal for also publishing an account of the window trail each week as it built up.”

The idea for an Advent window project was one that Laura had held for a while, with inspiration coming from hers and Fr Stuart’s former community in Chichester, where a similar concept was adopted.

However, their usual commitments to regular events such as the Grantham Beer Festival and Christmas Tree Festival meant they have previously been unable to put the idea into practice.

With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling events across the town during 2020, they felt the Advent window tour could be a way to spread Christmas cheer.

The windows can be found at: St Wulfram’s Church, Living Health in North Parade, The Nobody Inn in North Street, National Junior School in Castlegate, Reflect Recruitment in Market Place, The Teaspoon Tea Company in High Street, Boyes in High Street, the Grantham Journal in Watergate, Grantham Picture Frames in Swinegate, Robert Holland Funeral Directors in St Catherine’s Road, Community Books in Welby Street, Hood Parkes & Co in Market Place, the Guildhall Arts Centre on St Peter’s Hill, The Boutique in Guildhall Street, Melton Mowbray Building Society in High Street, The Garden Yard in Union Street, Grantham House in Castlegate, Blue Cat Music School in Watergate, the Angel & Royal Hotel in High Street, Grantham Beauty Clinic in Vine Street, Tradewell Furniture in Brook Street, and Notions Antiques in High Street.

All the Advent windows will remain lit each evening until January 6.