Column from Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire

Question: I’m disabled and am struggling to deal with my energy provider. Is there any additional support that I can access?

Answer: Yes, there is support available. Energy companies, for example, might agree to: move your prepayment meter if you struggle to get to it; send someone to check your meter regularly; send your bills to another person - for example, a family member or carer; send you bills in large print or braille; give you extra support if you have a power cut - for example, sending someone to check on you and providing hot meals.

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (59215710)

To get extra help, you can apply to be added to your electricity network priority services register. Your electricity network is the company that manages your electricity cables.

To apply to the priority services register, please contact your energy supplier and ask them to pass on your details to your network operator.

If you have a gas supply, your electricity network will give your details to your gas network operator as well as your energy supplier. This means they can also add you to their priority services registers and offer you extra support.

You’ll normally be able to get priority services if your energy companies class you as ‘vulnerable’.

You could be classed as vulnerable if you: are disabled or have a long-term health condition; are recovering from an injury; have mental health problems; don’t speak or read English well; have children under five or are pregnant; have reached your state pension age.

If your situation isn’t listed, you might still be able to sign up for priority services for other reasons - for example, if you’re recently bereaved or you’ve returned to living independently after some time in residential care. There may be further support available to you if you receive certain benefits.

If you need any further information about the topic in this article, or the cost of living crisis, please call Adviceline on 0808 278 7996. We are here to help you find a way forward.