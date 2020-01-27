Support for Grantham Aldi move - but traffic a concern

A supermarket says it has received overwhelming support for its plan to move to another site in Grantham - although traffic congestion was raised as a concern.

Aldi plans to move from its current location in South Parade to the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road, on what was a James Irlam haulage depot.

In an application submitted to the planning authority, the supermarket claims 95 per cent of people who took part in its recent public consultation supported the move.